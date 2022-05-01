Chick A & Chick B are as healthy as can be

Unnamed penguin chicks are thriving at the Aquarium of Niagara.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side stopped by the Aquarium of Niagara for a morning feeding session where guests can see the community of Humboldt Penguins at their most active. Visitors can also ask questions to the keepers.

We were also there to get an update on the precious little bundles that were born, sorry, hatched a couple of weeks ago.

Abby, the penguin keeper reports, "They're doing great, they're growing so quickly. They are vocal, they're strong and mom and dad are doing a great job."

They are actually in the exhibit but are hard to spot because mom and dad keep them confined to their nest, which resemble little grottos in the enclosure.

Due to avian flu concerns, media is not allowed behind-the-scenes with the penguins, but we asked the staff to shoot some video next time the little chicks have their next check-up.