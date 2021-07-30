Chef Darian Brian's Jamaican Market coming to Larkin Square

The first-time festival will take place Saturday, July 31st from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's favorite adopted Jamaican chef is bringing his island roots to Larkin Square.

You've probably seen his food on Instagram thought his private chef business. Now, you can try it every Wednesday in the square, when Chef Darian Bryan hosting his pop-up "Jerk Hut" for lunch, between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Each week, the crowd lines up for specials like Rasta Pasta, Jerk Chicken, and coconut curry lentils, and nachos.

Coming up this Saturday, July 31st, Chef Darian will be taking over the whole square for a Jamacian Market, featuring food, live music, vendors, and more. He says he and his wife, Jessica, were inspired by a visit to Toronto's Jerk Festival to bring something similar here.

"Because there's no Jamaican festival here at all. We want to bring something new to the table," he told 2 On Your Side. "These folks can have a straight day of Jamaican food. There's going to be a culture tent, coloring books for kids. My sister's going to be running a culture tent to teach Jamaican culture, food. We have a stand with straight jamaican food. So it's going to be a good time, man."