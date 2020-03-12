Charity Ball 2020 invites all ages to log on for virtual celebration

The nation's longest-running ball benefits the Maria Love Fund's mission to help local families offset medical expenses.

It's a rite of passage for young people in Western New York. If you grew up here, you either went to Charity Ball, or at least know someone else who did. Now, here's your chance to go again.

The nation's longest-running ball usually entertains thousands of middle and high school students at two separate dances at the Convention Center in December. This year, for the first time in 117 years, the event is going virtual, and it's open to people of all ages.

Organizers hope that means parents and alumni around the country log on for the night of live music, celebrity guests and a silent auction to raise money for the Maria Love Fund. The charity helps local families cover the costs of basic necessities due to medical expenses, and the need has skyrocketed this year.

If you grew up in Buffalo and went to the Charity Ball, now's your chance to go again. 💃🕺



The virtual 2020 version is tomorrow night, and everyone of all ages is invited - parents, alumni, and students. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/7haxGNRP0m — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) December 3, 2020

"Life has really changed for us here in Western New York," the fund's board president, Sarah Williams, told 2 On Your Side. "Nobody is not impacted by illness in their family at one point or another, and to have the stressors of illness in your family, just having a little bit of help with certain things can really make life so much better."