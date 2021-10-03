Celebrating Women's History Month at the Susan B. Anthony Museum

Just down the thruway from Buffalo is the home of one of American history's most influential women who fought for the right to vote.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Susan B. Anthony lived, worked and is laid to rest in Rochester. Now her house and workplace are a museum of national note.

Susan B. Anthony is one of the most recognized revolutionaries in the world. The museum in Rochester was her home base and not only is it where she lived, but it was the headquarters of the National Women’s Suffrage Association. "Some famous things were accomplished here, women’s suffrage, her biography was written here, when you come it’s not just a place where someone slept. It’s a place for people came together to try and change the world," says Museum President Deborah Hughes.

The front parlor of the Susan B. Anthony house on 17 Madison St., is the room that some people come from thousands of miles to see, this is the room where she was arrested. In 1872, she was found guilty of being a woman. "She was a big believer in our democracy, and felt at this great experiment for the world would be more successful if everybody could be around the table," says Hughes.

Every year dozens of people stop by the Rochester cemetery where Susan B. Anthony is buried to leave their "I Voted" stickers on her grave. For many, it has become an Election Day tradition.