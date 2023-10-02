Celebrating Southern Tier History

The first floor is furnished the way it used to be in the 19th century: A lovely parlor and drawing room, make you feel like you have traveled through time.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — In Jamestown, we visit the Fenton History Center. This former residence of former New York Governor and Senator Reuben Fenton is now a museum celebrating southern Chautauqua County.

The first floor is furnished the way it used to be in the 19th century. A lovely parlor and drawing room make you feel like you have traveled through time.

The basement floor features a recently updated Underground Railroad exhibit. "Intersections" details the Southern Tier’s role in helping southern slaves achieve freedom up north, and focuses on one woman, Catherine Harris.

As a black woman employed as a midwife in the area, she was a respected part of society, but also an integral part of the Underground Railroad. She risked her life for the freedom of others.

Each room in the upper floors has a different theme. One honors local members of the military. One honors Lucille Ball, favorite daughter of Jamestown. Great pictures of her before she was a star.

They have a Christmas tree here year round, but the catch is, it hangs upside down! Therese Avedillo says kids enjoy the museum, saying "Oh, I think they'd love a trip here because first of all, we have the children's room. And so that has a collection of dolls and toys and we also have a toy exhibition."

The classic toy exhibit is on the way to the tower room. Climb about 20 steps step to a lovely cupola atop the history center.