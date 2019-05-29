BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new exhibit at the Burchfield Penney Art Center celebrates the living legacy of one of Western New York's most accomplished artists.

"Chemical Light" by Victor Shanchuk, Jr. features large scale, colorful works that the artist created using small pieces of plastic inside tiny slides, which were then blown up for the display.

Shanchuk taught photography at City Honors High School for many years, and one of his former students was the curator of the exhibit.

"It's wonderful to have the chance to explore this work with the community, and with the arts community, and gallery visitors," he said.

One of the groups of visitors Shanchuk recently welcomed to the gallery was a Parkinson's dance group, which was special to the artist because he is living with Parkinson's disease himself.

"It was wonderful watching all these people dance in front of these pieces and reacting and make the pieces themselves," he shared.

"Chemical Light" will run through July 28th, and you can learn more about the exhibit by clicking here.