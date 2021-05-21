x
Celebrate WNY: Ohio boy's birthday wish is to come to Buffalo for pizza

Family Headed to WNY This Weekend After Son's Wish

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After visiting family in Buffalo, Kenly, a boy from central Ohio, felt a strong attachment to WNY. 

He loved the people and the pizza in Buffalo so much that he asked his mom if the family could go back as a birthday present. 

This weekend, his wish comes true. 

Mom, Heather, and her two sons are visiting a variety of attractions and pizzerias in our area. And Franco's Pizza, the original restaurant the family sampled on their previous trip, sent young Kenly a surprise present. 

To follow their adventure in Buffalo, mom will post some pictures to her Twitter feed: @KandC1113.

