BUFFALO, N.Y. — July 16th is 716 Day—a day devoted to celebrating all that love about Western New York.

For the first time in years, the former Sears department store in the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence will have a tenant. The BFLO Store has been working on the space for months and will celebrate the grand opening of the new location in honor of 716 Day. It's now the largest BFLO store in Western New York.

The store has also partnered with local restaurants and a cafe. Further plans for the space include room for other retail brands, offices, and a potential sports arena on the second floor.

The BFLO Store has additional locations inside Walden Galleria, Boulevard Mall, McKinley Mall, and the Explore and More Children's Museum at Canalside.

Looking to get in on more 716 Day fun?

The Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department, Erie County Sheriff's Department, and others will be at Canalside from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There will be sports, games for the family, and a replica Batmobile.

Then, head on over to Sahlen Field where the Bisons are celebrating with a Beef on Weck bobblehead giveaway. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Bisons' 7:05 game against the Charlotte Knights.

