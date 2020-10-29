x
Celebrate spooky season safely with these family events around WNY

From drive-thru to drive-in, there are a lot of socially distanced Halloween events taking place over the next few nights.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spooky season is here, and from drive-through to drive-in events, there are a lot of ways for families who want to celebrate around Western New York while social distancing. 

Halloween Boo Ha Ha

  • Where: National Comedy Center, Jamestown 
  • When: Now through Sunday, November 1 
  • What: Halloween decorations, trick or treating, scavenger hunts, costume contests, and more. All of the museum's Covid protocols will be in place. 
  • Cost: Kids 17 and under get in free with a paying adult. Make your online reservation here.

"The Night Before Christmas" Drive-In Screening

Cleveland Hill Fire Department Trunk-or-Treat

  • Where: 440 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga
  • When: Friday, October 30, 6:30 - 8:30 pm
  • More Information

Tonawanda Trunk-or-Treat

  • Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 777 Niagara Street  
  • When: Friday, October 30, 5-7 pm

