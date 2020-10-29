Celebrate spooky season safely with these family events around WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spooky season is here, and from drive-through to drive-in events, there are a lot of ways for families who want to celebrate around Western New York while social distancing.
Halloween Boo Ha Ha
- Where: National Comedy Center, Jamestown
- When: Now through Sunday, November 1
- What: Halloween decorations, trick or treating, scavenger hunts, costume contests, and more. All of the museum's Covid protocols will be in place.
- Cost: Kids 17 and under get in free with a paying adult. Make your online reservation here.
"The Night Before Christmas" Drive-In Screening
- Where: Albright-Knox Northland Parking Lot
- When: Friday, October 30, 6:30 pm
- Cost: FREE
- More information & Reservations
Cleveland Hill Fire Department Trunk-or-Treat
- Where: 440 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga
- When: Friday, October 30, 6:30 - 8:30 pm
- More Information
Tonawanda Trunk-or-Treat
- Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 777 Niagara Street
- When: Friday, October 30, 5-7 pm