Celebrate Global Hand Washing Day with these skincare tips

It may feel like we've already celebrated it every day of 2020, but Global Hand Washing Day is October 15.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Washing your hands and using hand sanitizer are some of the best defenses against the spread of Covid-19, but they can leave you with dry, cracked skin.

So what can you do about it?

In honor of Global Hand Washing Day on October 15th, we consulted the experts for some healthy skincare tips. The nurses at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, who've been wearing PPE and following Covid safety protocols for hand washing and sanitizing every day for months now, have seen firsthand what can happen what can happen to overly dry skin.

Elizabeth Clark is a clinical wound advisor. She says that frequent hand-washing and sanitizer can deplete the skin of natural moisture and oils, leaving it dry and vulnerable to possible infections. The best defense? Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize.

It feels like we have celebrated this every day of 2020, but today it's National Hand Washing Day 🧼👐



We have some tips for keeping the skin on your hands and face healthy while following Covid safety protocols this morning on Daybreak until 7 a.m. @WGRZ 😷 pic.twitter.com/FEC7TtKjIk — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) October 15, 2020

"Wash your hands as much as you can to help prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria, but when you're done washing your hands, towel dry them and then apply a nice lotion as soon as you can," she told 2 On Your Side.

Here's what to look for when choosing a hand lotion:

Contains mineral oil or Ceramides



Comes in a tube rather than a pump-bottle



Fragrance-free, dye-free, and lanolin free