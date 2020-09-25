Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday

NASA Scientists say there are lots of ways to appreciate the moon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to celebrate all things lunar. Saturday is International Observe the Moon Night.

"This year, the moon is a first quarter phase and what that means is that the shadows are cast in greater relief, and you can see things like impact craters and lava flows even better than you can an on average night," NASA Scientist Kelsey Young told 2 On Your Side.

The geologist says how you choose to celebrate is this day is up to you, as long as you take a few moments to appreciate that astronomical body orbiting us from a quarter of a million miles away.

"Whether or not that's look up in the sky, go online and research about the moon, learn about the science and exploration of the moon, talk about your own personal connection, and even learn about cultural experiences that have been influenced by the moon," Young said.

Need a little more guidance? There are more than 1800 virtual and in-person events happening around the world in honor of the occasion, including two here in Western New York.

"You'll be kind of tuning into a network of over 1,000 people and events who want to talk about it," Young said. so it's a great excuse to just really learn something new and connect with people around the world especially at a time where a lot of us are isolated from a lot of other people."

As we observe it from miles and miles away, NASA is preparing to put people on the moon again for the first time in decades, coming up in 2024.

"We plan to send them back with the Artemis program. We'll put the first woman and the next man at the South Pole of the moon," Young said. "That's interesting because we can answer science questions, but also because it's a really big step on our way to sending people to Mars."

So don't forget the moon this Saturday night. you never know what it could teach you.

"That's the exciting thing, I think," Young said. "The NASA TV coverage will have NASA scientists talking about active science, how we're still learning things about the moon to this day. We don't know everything about it because it's right next door to us in the solar system, and I think there's something really neat about connecting to those scientists who are really excited, and still learning every day new things a bout the moon."