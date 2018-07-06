The Canalside Summer Concert series kicks off Thursday with Method Man and Redman. A new season means new rules and features.

For rules, the big change this year is bag size! You can now bring bigger bags and purses. Canalside will allow 12" by 12" bags this year instead of the previous 5" by 7".

Keep in mind that all bags, and visitors, will go through a wand screening before entering.

For a full list of items that you can and cannot bring in here, head to their website.

For features, the new feature is a premium section.

The premium section is in addition to the VIP section and General Admission section.

Premium will be in the beer garden to the right of the stage (as you are looking at the stage).

A premium ticket is $30. A VIP ticket is $35. A General Admission ticket is $5.

"First off, it's cheap," says Matt La Sota, General Manager at Canalside. "It's much cheaper than any other concert. It's the cheapest ticket in town to see live music, too."

As far as parking goes, there is nothing new. La Sota said just imagine you are going to a Sabres or Bison game. Best lots are still by the arena. Going to the side of the arena is a good choice because it is easy in, easy out and you do not have to deal with as much traffic.

Tickets can still be purchased on the day of the concert, up until 2 p.m. You can get tickets online, at the Canalside boardwalk or at any of the 17 Consumer's Beverages locations.

