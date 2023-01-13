Canalside celebrates winter with Ice Fest Weekend

Special attractions will take over the ice from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To celebrate the long holiday weekend and winter season in Western New York, the Ice at Canalside will have four days of family-friendly activities starting on Friday, January 13th.

Ice Fest will feature ice skating of course, along with snow sculpture demonstrations with local artist Eric Jones, ice carving, and an ice bar.

A full schedule of events and activites is listed below.

Friday, January 13: 6pm – 10pm:

• The first 100 guests will receive a glow cup with drink ticket discount

• Silent Disco skate

• Southern Tier Brewery gift card giveaway

Saturday, January 14: 4pm – 10pm

• Ice sculptures

• Snow sculptures with Artist Eric Jones

• Free skate rental with your Buffalo Bandits tickets

• Ice carving demo by The Ice Farm

• Ice bar (open from 5 p.m. -10 p.m.

• Beer samples with Hamburg Brewery

• Ice luge (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

• Live D.J. (6 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

• Curling tutorial with the Buffalo Curling Club (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Sunday, January 15: 10am – 2pm

• ‘Snow Sisters’ meet and greet from 11am-1pm

• Pajama skate ($1 off admission when you wear your pj’s)

• Free Paula's donut holes for children 13 and under

• Mimosa bar (11am-1pm)

Monday, January 16:

• Free skating admissions and rentals from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., compliments of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY

• Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield winter accessories giveaways

• Free Paula’s donuts holes for children 13 and under

• Free skate rentals for ticket holders to the Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers game