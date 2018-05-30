Who among us hasn't watched a lava flow and thought, "Can I roast a marshmallow over that?" The U.S. Geological Survey weighed in on that query. The results in a moment.

First, though, we have to tell you about the high school graduate who is inspiring a lot of people.

We see it time and time again--a social media post changes someone's life. It happened in a positive way for Corey Patrick of Alabama. A bus driver snapped a photo of Corey in his cap and gown. He was catching a bus to his high school graduation.

This was nothing unusual for Corey. He had been getting up everyday at 4:30 a.m. just to make the bus to get the school on time.

In her Facebook post, the bus driver noted what she imagined must be Corey's determination and said how proud she was of him.

The post quickly gained steam and was shared thousands of times. Lots of people saw it including comedian and radio show host Rickey Smiley. Inspired, Smiley led an effort to get Corey a car. As the story spread, a GoFundMe page was set up for Corey. It's raised thousands of dollars. and he's been offered a full scholarship at Jacksonville University. He says he'd like to study computer science.

Corey had spent years just doing his best to get through high school and now, thanks to one photo, the whole world knows his story.

Okay so, can you roast a marshmallow over lava? I mean, only if you have a long enough stick, obviously. I'm not a maniac.

That question was tweeted to the U.S. Geological Survey. They have been just a little bit busy in Hawaii but they did take time to respond.

There you have it. The answer is: Nope. We are glad somebody asked, though.

This story sparked some friendly debate over the best way roast a marshmallow. Are you a golden brown fan or do you love the gooey char? Melissa, Pete, Patrick and Kate all weighed in. Pete called everyone "heathens." It was fine. Be sure to watch the video for all the highlights.

