BUFFALO, N.Y. — You've heard of Take Your Child to Work Day. Tuesday, hundreds of kids in the city of Buffalo and around New York State will take their dads to school.

"Dads Take Your Child to School Day" is designed to get more fathers and father figures involved in their child's education. Fifteen Buffalo Public Schools will participate, with the fathers signing a 10-point pledge outlining their involvement this school year.

At Frank Sedita Academy, Principal Rafael Perez is expecting close to 200 fathers, which us up from about 50 last year.

"Historically, it becomes mom's job," Perez told 2 On Your Side. "Mom is involved, or we might have a single parent household. Research shows that a dad that is involved in their child's life helps that child become not just a better student, but a better community member."