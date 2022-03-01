Buffalo's first candle cafe is now open on Main Street

Not only can you make your own candle at the NY Candle Cafe, you can also shop with ten other women-owned small businesses, all under one roof.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you want to celebrate Women's History Month this March by supporting female-owned small businesses, you can shop with more then ten of them all under one roof at a new cafe in Buffalo.

It's not the kind of cafe that serves coffee. It's Buffalo's first candle cafe, where you cozy up to the bar and make your own candle to take home with you.

Owner Suheiri Rodriguez leads the classes, as well as other DIY workshops, including plant potting, soap making, herbal tea classes, paint and sips and more. She also hosts ten other local women-owned small businesses in the shop.

"We believe in sharing the opportunity for all of us to grow and create a network so we can all support each other during these trying times for small businesses," she told 2 On Your Side.

Rodriguez built the cafe's marble bar herself by hand, just from watching YouTube videos.