Buffalo's Cami Clune breaks down how to vote for her in the semi-finals of "The Voice"

Viewers can help Clune advance to the next sound of the show.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — She made it to the Top Nine, now Buffalo's Cami Clune she has to make it through one more round of voting to secure her spot in the finale of NBC's The Voice.

Last week, her coach Kelly Clarkson saved her and secured her spot to move on to this round of semi finals. Cami says she'll be singing another song that's been on her list for the whole season.

"The past three songs have really shown this showy, flashy, almost like an actor performing a song version of me," she said, without revealing with the song will be. "I feel like this song that I'm singing is more real, and just like a story. It's me."

In an Instagram live on Sunday night, Cami explained the three ways to vote for her to move on to the finals.

The Voice Official Website

NBC's The Voice App

Google Assist App: say, "Hey Google, vote for The Voice," followed by "Vote for Cami."