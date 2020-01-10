Buffalo Zoo's newest rhino makes public debut this weekend

The 2-year-old African Black Rhino, named Lulu, came to Buffalo from Cleveland back in August.

The Buffalo Zoo's newest rhino resident, 2-year-old Lulu, has been getting used to her new home since she arrived from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in August. She's now ready to make her public debut on exhibit this weekend, as long as weather permits.

The biggest two-year-old in Buffalo is coming out to play this weekend!



Lulu is an African Black Rhino, so she's still acclimating to the Buffalo climate. She's also coming on the scene at the same time as the Buffalo Zoo’s first-ever “Run for Rhinos” 5K, which will help their international rhino partners.

“It’s our first-ever virtual 5K here for the zoo, and the proceeds from that are going to go to the Sumatran Rhino Rescue," said Communications Manager Christian Dobosiewicz told 2 On Your Side. "Everybody who signs up can help support Rhinos all around the world, and especially the Sumatran Rhinos in Indonesia."



“We’re very dedicated to rhinos here, we do a lot of conversation work with them," the zoo's general curator, Lisa Smith, said. "Now we’re able to expand into this black rhino program, which I’m very proud of and it means a lot to me to be able to help that program out."

Everyone who registers for the Run for Rhinos will get a T-shirt and the first 500 people who register will get a Run for Rhino's Oxford Pennant.