BUFFALO, N.Y. — If the Super Bowl was a little too fast paced for you, the Buffalo Zoo offered something in slow-motion on Sunday.

The Zoo held its first "Turtle Bowl" on Sunday, which was dubbed the "slowest show on turf."

You can watch the full Turtle Bowl here, and while it's slow, it's not very long: