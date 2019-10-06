BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Western New York's musical treasures has been celebrating a big anniversary all year. Buffalo Suzuki Strings welcomed some of its most accomplished alumni back to the school in North Tonawanda over the weekend.

"Every year we have a concert in the spring in which we have a variety of groups perform, then all of the children end up on the stage, playing together. There are about 200 of them on the stage, and it's very thrilling," said Buffalo Suzuki Strings Founder Mary Cay Neal.

This year, the students performed "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," and that's exactly what Mary Cay Neal seems to be saying to each of her students whenever she interacts with them.

"To watch that individual small child finish their solo performance, and the big smile on their face like, "I did it!' Those two things thrill me daily, and that's why I keep doing what I'm doing," she said.

Thousands have passed through her program since Neal founded her school in 1969, with only a handful of students. Many alumni have gone on to play with professional orchestras around the world, but that's never been the goal of the school.

"Our intent is not to make professional musicians, but to help children find their path and know how to learn and to pursue excellence, and become successful at what they want to do," Neal said.

In a recent video, Buffalo Suzuki Strings featured alumni who have gone on to excel in other careers, like Dr. Jennifer Lin Khoe, a surgeon in San Diego, who still plays her violin. Dr. Khoe recently sent Neal a video she submitted to an orchestra in California. She was playing her violin in her scrubs at work.

"I just loved it," Neal said. "It's just a great example of what we hope each of our students will leave Buffalo Suzuki Strings with, and that's the ability to choose how to use their music in any way they want to use it."