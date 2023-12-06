Buffalo student has Cinderella moment at prom

A Hutch Tech student's gown was custom made by fashion designer Daykeyla McGee. Her hair, makeup, jewelry and photos were donated, too, creating a magical night.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prom night seemed like a fairytale for one Buffalo student this weekend.

A Hutch Tech senior named Ticara went to her prom Friday night wearing a custom gown designed by Buffalo fashion designer Daykeyla McGee. Her hair, makeup, jewelry, and professional photos were all donated, too, and combined to make a Cinderella moment.

2 On Your Side has been following the progress for months as a deserving student who applied with an essay was chosen by National Fuel and then worked with Daykeyla to create a dream dress.

Daykeyla's fashions have been seen on the runways during London and Paris Fashion Weeks and have graced the pages of Harpers Bazaar, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. She herself a Buffalo schools graduate, Daykeyla was happy to donate her time and talent to make another Buffalo student's dream come true.

Chris Bishop of High Klass Hair was responsible for Ticara's hair. Juled Makeup Academy did her makeup. Rick Warne donated the professional photography. Nicole Davis of Franci Jewelry made her earrings, necklace and mask.

Visit Daykeyla's website here.

Email her Daykeyla@daykeyla.com

Follow her on Facebook here and Instagram here.