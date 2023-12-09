Buffalo State fashion students represent university at New York Fashion Week

The group of Fashion and Textile Technology students spent four days networking and volunteering behind the scenes at runway shows.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Fashion and Textile Technology students at Buffalo State University are back on campus, after a whirlwind trip to New York Fashion Week.

The group of fourteen students spent four days at the international event, volunteering backstage at runway shows, networking, and learning about everything from fitting to hair and makeup from the pro's.

This program was born out of a first time partnership between Buffalo State's fashion department and the Italian-based company Fashion4Futures.

The lecturer and graduate assistant leading the program say it is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the students, to give them real-life exposure to the industry.

"All of the students got to dress the models," Graduate Assistant Maddy McDaniels said. "Everything that you imagine backstage at a really high end company would look like was that. People running around everywhere, and just kind of like getting this amazing experience."

"My students are hard workers. They're incredible. They're so talented. They're creative," Lecturer Erin Habes said. "For me, this is really important to build that bridge and really get them backstage, have that experience and really just walk away with networking connections. Putting them in those spaces is so incredibly important."