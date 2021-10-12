Buffalo small business owner competes in new Discovery+ craft show

Papercraft Miracles owner Janna Willoughby-Lohr will appear on Saturday's episode of "Meet Your Makers Showdown."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Arts and crafts have exploded in popularity in the pandemic, and now some of the top crafters in the country are competing for prize money in a new Discovery+ show.

One of them is a Buffalo-based artist and small business owner.

"It's a crafting competition show, which is really super fun, it was right up my alley," said Janna Willoughby-Lohr, owner of Papercraft Miracles in Black Rock.

It's called "Meet Your Makers Showdown," and is hosted by Chrissy Metz. LeAnn Rimes appears as an inspiration judge.

"Each episode focuses on a different art form," Willoughby-Lohr told 2 On Your Side. "So they pick four of the best artists in the country in each art form and put them against each other. "

Willoughby-Lohr is competing in the paper category in the episode that starts streaming on Saturday, Dec. 11. She's known for her handmade papers and stationary, books, really realistic paper flowers.

"We have clients from all over the place," she said, standing in her bright and colorful shop on Niagara Street. "We have done big huge contracts with big companies like Twitter and Capital One, but we do a lot of local weddings, wedding invitations, and flowers, and favors."

Willoughby-Lohr has dreamed of owning her own business as an artist since college. It was always a side gig that her husband jokingly called her "book thing," until she left her full time job to stay home with their young sons.

"For such a long time it was like my fun little side thing," she said. "I did craft shows here and there, and would do custom orders here and there, and as soon as I didn't have a full time job taking up all my time I was like 'ooh, I've been wanting to do this, like really do it for a long time.' He thought it was going to be like a side gig, and now I have like, 3,000 square feet!"

Now, with their family still growing (Janna is expecting their third child, a girl, in the spring), she's taking her art to a national streaming service. She can't disclose too much about what happened on set when she went to film the episode in Los Angeles last spring. You'll have to wait and see what the challenge was, and whether or not she won the $10,000 prize for the episode.

"If I win, I will probably use it to pay my staff," she said. "Just being able to employ other artists, and to have other people follow their dream of being able to make art, and doing something that they love and is fulfilling, makes them happy, makes people happy. That's my jam."

You can stream "Meet Your Makers Showdown" by subscribing to Discovery+.

Learn more about Papercraft Miracles here.