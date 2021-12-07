Buffalo School of Culinary Arts opens brand new restaurant

People who work or like to get lunch on or near Chippewa St., will now have a new place to stop. Its called 'School Grounds.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who work or like to get lunch on or near Chippewa, will now have a new place to stop in for a bite to eat. If you are looking for a soup, salad, sandwiches and even coffee, this place as it all and more.

The Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality is opening a new restaurant, called "School Grounds."

It's located at 75 West Huron St. Buffalo, NY. Monday, July 12 'School Grounds' will open its door at 11 a.m. for anyone to come and try the food.

They'll serve lunch every Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.