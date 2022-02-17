Buffalo Public Schools provide update on victims of McKinley High School attacks

Security guard Bradley Walker will need surgery to remove a bullet from his leg.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School Board decided not to phase McKinley High School students back to in-person learning until after February break.

During the meeting Wednesday night, Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash also shared some updates on how the victims of last week's attacks are recovering. The district is still not identifying the 14-year-old victim who was stabbed. They have, however, learned that he and his mother are homeless.

"They struggle immensely," Dr. Cash said. "You can imagine that if you've been stabbed five times, and you are now in the hospital, trying to be taken care of, and the medical costs of all of that. So, we have reached out and said that we're going to do whatever we can to help that young man."

Cash also reported that Bradley Walker, the school security guard who was shot, is recovering well. He still needs surgery to remove the bullet in his leg. Walker has told the superintendent and Mayor Byron Brown that he wants to return to work as soon as he's able to.

"He misses his students. He misses the children, and he knows he had a relationship with them, they had a relationship with him, and they need each other," Cash said. "He said, 'I know I need them as much as they need me.' He was a hero that day."

Cash also recognized another security guard, Jennifer Little, for her heroics in the moments after violence broke out. According to Cash, she rushed to make a tourniquet of her own attire in order to stop Walker's bleeding.

McKinley seniors will return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 28, juniors will return on Tuesday, March 1, and freshman and sophomores will go back on Wednesday, March 2.