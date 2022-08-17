Saloon boat giving partygoers new option to enjoy Buffalo's waterfront

Room for 42 passengers, with amenities to keep the party going.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are a lot of ways to enjoy Western New York's waterways, even if you do not own a boat or personal watercraft. The newest is the saloon boat, offered by Buffalo Pedal Tours.

"Our boat is out to replicate a tour that they do in Nashville called the 'Pontoon Saloon.' So our boat does experiences we can't do in our smaller boat - a smaller boat can hold 18 people," said Buffalo Pedal Tours Owner Ken Szal.

The saloon boat can fit up to 42 passengers. It has a karaoke machine, space for dancing, running water, and a nice bathroom.

"A restroom is a game changer. It makes people so much more comfortable to take a boat trip when they know they have a restroom," Szal said.

Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill was able to check out the boat, which leaves from the Erie Basin Marina near Templeton Landing. We even get to eavesdrop on a wedding party enjoying a perfect day on the water.