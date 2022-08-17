x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Daybreak

Saloon boat giving partygoers new option to enjoy Buffalo's waterfront

Room for 42 passengers, with amenities to keep the party going.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are a lot of ways to enjoy Western New York's waterways, even if you do not own a boat or personal watercraft. The newest is the saloon boat, offered by Buffalo Pedal Tours.

"Our boat is out to replicate a tour that they do in Nashville called the 'Pontoon Saloon.' So our boat does experiences we can't do in our smaller boat - a smaller boat can hold 18 people," said Buffalo Pedal Tours Owner Ken Szal.

The saloon boat can fit up to 42 passengers. It has a karaoke machine, space for dancing, running water, and a nice bathroom.

"A restroom is a game changer. It makes people so much more comfortable to take a boat trip when they know they have a restroom," Szal said.

Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill was able to check out the boat, which leaves from the Erie Basin Marina near Templeton Landing. We even get to eavesdrop on a wedding party enjoying a perfect day on the water. 

For more information about Buffalo Pedal Tours, or to learn more about the saloon boat, click here.

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out