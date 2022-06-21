Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy attempts to reclaim world record for longest line of garden flamingos

Volunteers will set up thousands of the pink plastic birds in Front Park as part of their campaign to Frederick Law Olmsted's 200th birthday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your favorite color is pink, you'll want to plan a trip to Front Park on Tuesday.

Volunteers will be setting up thousands of pink plastic lawn flamingos in the park, with two goals in mind. The display will be part of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's campaign to celebrate Frederick Law Olmsted's 200th birthday. It's also an attempt to reclaim a Guinness World Record the group won four years ago.

Back in 2018, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy earned the Guinness World Record for longest line of garden flamingos when the organization set up 1,500 flamingos in Bidwell Parkway. The conversancy has adopted the "FLOmingo" as its mascot, as an ode to Frederick Law Olmsted's initials.

Then, in 2019, another group out of South Carolina, Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, made their own flamingo attempt and beat the Buffalo parks system, with more than 3,300 flamingoes.

Now, Olmsted is trying to reclaim the title. Volunteers will spend the morning setting the flamingos up, and official judging is set to start at noon.