Buffalo non-profit provides the sounds of New Orleans all day during virtual Mardi Gras celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many typical Fat Tuesday celebrations might not be possible in a pandemic, but if you're looking to celebrate Mardi Gras Louisiana-style, a local Western New York organization will be streaming the sounds of New Orleans all day.

For fourteen years, the Big Easy in Buffalo has been bringing New Orleans bands to Western New York to entertain local audiences leading up to Mardi Gras.

This year, their Facebook page is full of virtual performances from New Orleans bands like The Storyville Stompers, John Papa Gros Band, as well as local musicians, too.

"There's a real deep rooted tradition in the music, the food, and the culture, and that's part of what we try to bring to Buffalo," Tod Kniazuk of the organization told 2 On Your Side.

The music doesn't stop when Mardi Gras ends. The Big Easy in Buffalo will also be celebrating the local Polish music scene for Dyngus Day on April 5th.