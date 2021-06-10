Buffalo Museum of Science members watch rare solar eclipse from building's rooftop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Astronomy lovers, science buffs, and stargazers of Western New York gathered on the rooftop of the Buffalo Museum of Science on Thursday morning to witness a rare astronomical event.
The Earth, sun, and moon lined up for a partial solar eclipse, which was already in progress when the sun rose at 5:36 a.m.
Buffalo Museum of Science staff were joined by members of the Buffalo Astronomical Association and a small group of museum members to witness the eclipse from the museum's rooftop vantage point of the horizon with solar-viewing glasses.
If you missed the eclipse Thursday morning, don't worry. Buffalo in the path of totality and one of the best places to experience another solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.