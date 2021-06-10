Buffalo Museum of Science members watch rare solar eclipse from building's rooftop

The partial solar eclipse hit its peak at 5:39 a.m. in WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Astronomy lovers, science buffs, and stargazers of Western New York gathered on the rooftop of the Buffalo Museum of Science on Thursday morning to witness a rare astronomical event.

The Earth, sun, and moon lined up for a partial solar eclipse, which was already in progress when the sun rose at 5:36 a.m.

Buffalo Museum of Science staff were joined by members of the Buffalo Astronomical Association and a small group of museum members to witness the eclipse from the museum's rooftop vantage point of the horizon with solar-viewing glasses.