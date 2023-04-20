Buffalo Museum of Science explores world of non-alcoholic adult beverages at Science After Hours

With the rise of sober curious movement, the museum's latest Science After Hours event will let people explore non-alcoholic beers, wine, and spirits.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the growing popularity of non-alcoholic adult beverages and creative mocktails, the Buffalo Museum of Science will explore the world of sober curiosity at its latest event geared toward adults ages 21 and up.

Friday night's "Science After Hours" event will feature non-alocholic beer, wine, and spirit tastings, along with traditional beer and wine at the bar for those who would like partake.

Director of Marketing and Public Relations Amy Biber Collson says it's a good opportunity to try something different.

"If you've passed the non-alcoholic adult beverages at the grocery store and you've wondered what they are all about, this is your opportunity to go around and try different non-alcoholic spirits, beers, wines, and also mocktails," she said.

Biber Collson says the purpose of the event it not to promote the sober lifestyle, but rather to give people the opportunity to experiment with some of the new beverage items on the market.

"It relieves the social pressure," she said. "So you can still go out with friends, enjoy a non-alcoholic cocktail while you're here while your friend enjoys a wine, and just explore if this is something that you want to explore further, or maybe mix in to your lifestyle."