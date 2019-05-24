BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 6,000 runners from 45 states and ten countries are preparing to run the Buffalo full and half marathon on Sunday morning. Festivities surrounding the race kick off Friday evening.

With the Marathon now in its 19th year, it has grown from a Sunday morning race to a three-day extravaganza.

Friday night, there's free yoga at the finish line, a VIP party at the Hyatt, and even a "pedal party" presented by Slow Roll Buffalo.

Saturday is another jam-packed day of events for the whole family, including a 5K race, a kids mini-marathon, the return of the Ruffalo Stampede for dogs, and a pasta party.

Race Director Greg Weber says it's all about getting as many people involved as possible.

"We added a diaper dash for two and under, so now we have something for every age group, all the way up to our 80 year old runners," he said. "We've also partnered with Kaleida Health and we've added a Heart to Heart Relay. That's to benefit heart health at Gates Vascular and Buffalo General."

The relay, which divides the marathon into four legs for teams of four, has forty-three teams signed up, and they've already raised more than $50,000 in 100 days.

