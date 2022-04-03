Buffalo Home Show ready for 2 busy weekends

The Buffalo Home Show runs for two weekends; March 4-6 and March 11-13.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Buffalo Home Show is back, and like everything else in the world, some assembly is required. WGRZ stopped by the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center this week to watch the builders put together the home show.

Preparations were wrapped up Thursday and the general public is invited to attend starting on Friday. Over 300 local companies will be onsite from flooring, kitchens and baths, windows and doors all under one roof.

For two weekends visitors can meet a variety of vendors in person, and get ideas for a simple at-home DIY project or an extensive home renovation.

Show Manager Lisa Gardon shares a little advice on how people can best use the home show. Gardon says, "I think the best thing to do is come with a project in mind and then look for those exhibitors that have their category and shop it that way."

Tickets are $11 at the door for adults or $9 when you buy them online. Tickets are $3 for children between 6 and 12 years old. Children 5 years old and under are free to attend.

Discounted tickets can also be purchased at Tops for $7.

In addition, the home show is having "Hero Day" on March 6 and March 13, giving free admission to police officers, firefighters, first responders, medical personnel, as well as active and retired military personnel. To receive free admission, personnel must show valid ID.

For more information about the event, or to purchase tickets, click here.