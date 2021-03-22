Buffalo & Erie County Public Library hosting virtual Women's History Month reading

Several letters in "Dear Kamala: Women Write to the New Vice President" were written by women from Western New York. Those writers will speak at this event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library will host a Women's History Month event on Tuesday featuring several locals who were published in a book of letters to the vice president.

"Dear Kamala: Women Write to the New Vice President," a national bestseller, features letters from 120 women and girls. Several letters were written by women from Western New York, and in this virtual event, attendees can hear from the local contributors and editor Dr. Peggy Brooks Bertram.

The virtual talk will include a Q&A and go from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. To register, click here.

Buffalonians featured in the book that will speak at the event include Sharon Amos, Sandra Bush, Eva Doyle, Veronica Golden, Betty Jean Grant, Judith Halbreich, Nina Heard, Sharon Holley, Celeste Lawson, Marnetta Malcolm, Tameka Milline, Jennifer J. Parker, vonetta rhodes, and Sandy White.