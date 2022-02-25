Buffalo Curling Club adds new Learn to Curl sessions in March to meet post-Olympic demand

The club has welcomed almost 100 new curlers since the Beijing Olympic games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It happens every four years during the winter Olympics. The Buffalo Curling Club starts to see a lot new faces around the ice at their facility in the Clinton-Bailey neighborhood.

"Once the Olympics hit, we ended up booking a lot more rentals, and these new learn to curls, and we ended up booking 90 people pretty quickly," said President David Stachura.

Not only is the sport fun to watch on TV, it's both challenging and fun for pretty much anyone to learn.

"Curling is a sport for anyone," Stachura said. "It's something you can do as young as six, seven years old, up until your 80s and 90s. It's the type of sport where it's athletic, but you don't have to be a big time athlete."

In anticipation of the Olympic rush, the Buffalo Curling Club scheduled three Learn to Curl sessions for February, which all promptly sold out. So they added two more: on March 6 and March 27.

It's $30 for a two-hour session where an instructor will walk you through all the steps, from sliding, to sweeping, strategy. Curlers should wear warm, comfortable clothing and bring a clean pair of sneakers.