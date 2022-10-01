Buffalo Bills release new playoff hype video

The video is a follow up to last year's "it might be chilly" sensation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last year Buffalo Bills fans loved Steve Tasker's "it might be chilly" hype video for the playoffs. This year, the team dropped a new one, and Tasker recruited another Bills legend to join him.

Bills Hall of Famer Darryl Talley appears in this year's edition, too. He's seen asking a cigar-smoking Tasker for a light at a bar. The video went up around 9 p.m. Sunday night, and had more than 100,000 views by Monday morning at 5 a.m. By the way, you can get Tasker's lighter at Delta Sonic Car Wash.

The Bills are 4.5 point favorites for their Saturday night Wild Card matchup against the Patriots. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m., and there are plenty of seats available on the NFL Ticket Exchange through Ticketmaster and other resale websites.

As of Monday morning, some 300 level seats were starting at $100. Fans wishing to sit in the 100 level should be prepared to pay closer to $300.

If all of this wasn't exciting enough, Monday might just top it for Bills center Mitch Morse. He's heading to Kansas City Monday morning, where his wife Caitlin will be induced for the birth of their second child.

She tweeted a message of gratitude to Bills fans after the team clinched the AFC East.