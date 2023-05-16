Buffalo author's new children's book wins national award

The author's new book is the Silver winner of the Independent Book Publishers Association Benjamin Franklin Award.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo children's author took home a national award for her new book this month.

Maria Pérez-Gómez's new book: The Magical Closet Mystery: A Puerto Rican Adventure was trending on Amazon when it was first released. She calls it a love letter to Puerto Rico in honor of her late father.

Now, her book is the Silver winner of the Independent Book Publishers Association Benjamin Franklin Award. It's an incredible honor, made even sweeter when you consider that this is Pérez-Gómez's first time writing a children's book.

"I am really proud. I am really proud of being the recipient of this award. Like I was telling my sister the other day its not about being proud about myself for the sake of being proud. its proud because it marks an opening of opportunities for other people," Pérez-Gómez said.

Since we shared her story, Pérez-Gómez said her book was once again trending in Amazon's top 100 bestseller books in two different genres.