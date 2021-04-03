Broadway Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates "Prelude to Pops"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra recently announced they will be continuing their virtual concerts through June and they're kicking it off with "Prelude to Pops."
BPO's assistant conductor Jaman Dunn had the idea, created the song list, and conducted the virtual performance. When picking the music, Dunn chose songs he thought people would enjoy that have been heard on television or in commercials. But he also thought about where popular songs from film or Broadway originated from saying, "so I picked a lot of light classics that were played a lot in the 30s, 40s, and 50s to put in the concert saying this is where pops came from."
Songs featured in the show include "Over the Rainbow" from Wizard of Oz, songs from the musical Chicago, and “Pizzicati” from the ballet Sylvia.
"Prelude to Pops" is part of the BPOnDemand series and is available until April 1st. The series is available to all current 2020-21 season subscribers for free, or you can purchase a virtual ticket to the concert for just $10. You can purchase your ticket to view the performance here.