BUFFALO, N.Y. — This will be a very different Easter than we've ever seen in our lifetimes. The vendors at the Broadway Market know that, and they're trying to make things as easy as possible for people to still shop during one what's usually the busiest week of the year.

Some vendors have created a "Polish Easter Basket To Go" for pick-up. The baskets have everything you need for a traditional Polish Easter, including a dozen periogi, polish sausage, ham, a loaf of rye bread, a butter lamb, horseradish, chocolate and colored eggs.

Pizza by Molino's came up with the idea first, and it was so popular that they sold out of their 300 pre-orders in days. So Pott's Deli and Grill jumped on board to make the to-go baskets available as well.

"They said it went very well, they sold out," said Dan Potts, owner of the restaurant. "We can handle 300, we can handle 3,000. We have enough product ready from everybody ready to go."

The baskets are available for 80 dollars each. You can place your order by calling the restaurant at (716) 826-6575.

The Broadway Market is still open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. According to a statement on its website, many vendors are offering online ordering and curbside pickup, to help customers shop as safely as possible.

RELATED: Let's take a breath with Niagara Falls, shall we?

RELATED: Virtual tip jar lets you put money directly back into a laid off hospitality worker's pocket

RELATED: Shea's challenging patrons to show off their artistic skills online