BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new brewery that has been under construction for months inside two historic buildings along Main Street in Williamsville is now open. It's the village's first craft brewery.

Britesmith Brewery sits directly across Ellicott Creek from Creekview restaurant. It's named in honor of the "Bright Smith's", a group of blacksmiths who operated out of the building in the 1800's.

Lauren Hall

The brewery is open Monday-Thursday starting at 4 p.m. and Friday-Sunday starting at 11 a.m. In addition to craft beers on tap, the establishment offers a menu of wood-fired pizzas and small plates.

You can learn more by clicking here, or following the brewery on Facebook.

RELATED: Want free beer? East Aurora brewery offers it as recycling pitch

RELATED: Trocaire College offers new brewing program that's open to the public

RELATED: Flying Bison, Paula's Donuts release newest beer