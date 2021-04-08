Brian Irr's family speaks with 2 On Your Side ahead of his historic Olympic debut

When Brian Irr competes in men's kumite Saturday morning, he will be part of a historic class of athletes bringing karate to the Olympic stage for the first time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the 2020 Olympic games wind down in Tokyo, Newfane native Brian Irr is Western New York's last athlete standing, and the region's last chance at anyone local bringing home some hardware.

He competes in men's kumite at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, the final day of competition.

2 On Your Side spoke with his parents and brothers about this historic moment, not just for Brian, but the sport of karate, too. Even though this is the first time karate will be in the Olympics, Brian's family says he is familiar with his competition, who he's been going up against in international tournaments for the last 10 years.

"They've all fought against each other, he's fought against and I think he's beaten everyone once before," Brian's brother Adam said. "It's going to be a good competition, I think. It's the first time in the Olympics, so it'll be new for a lot of people as well, so we'll all be experiencing it for the first time together in that stage."

"His biggest goal was to make the Olympics and he made it, so now everything else is just gravy," Brian's father, John said.

Brian's mother, Becky, wanted to thank the Town of Newfane and the greater Western New York community for cheering Brian on every step of the way.

"With the time change, I'm sure a lot of people will be watching it after the fact, so either way, I know everybody's got him in their thoughts and prayers and they're all rooting for him," she said. "So thank you to everyone who's doing such great support, we really appreciate it all."