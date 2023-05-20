Breast cancer survivor gets treatment at no cost with the help from Erie Co. Cancer Services Program

The Erie County Cancer Services Program helps Erie County residents who have little to no insurance get screening. The program has been running for 25 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new study on breast cancer suggests women should get screened at age 40, rather than 50. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said its new guidance could save 19% more lives.

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that remains the second leading cause of death in US women. Studies from the American Cancer Society show that 1 in 8 women in the US will develop breast cancer in their life.

Krista Campano is one of those women. She's also a breast cancer patient at the Erie County Cancer Services Program. She is a business owner who got diagnosed with breast cancer when she didn't have insurance.

Getting help from her case manager early and quickly made all the difference in her journey.

"She made me not feel less than myself for looking for assistance. She went through the whole program with me and set me all up. Without her, I don't know if I'd be here. I certainly wouldn't be able to afford the treatment that I had over the years- or I may not have the businesses or my home," Campano said.

Campano has had over 10 surgeries and the Erie County Cancer Services Program has paid for all of it.