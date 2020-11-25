BPO offering virtual concerts during the holiday season

All concerts are available to stream on any device for 30 days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joanne Falletta is one of those people that has so much energy flowing through her. Probably because she is a superconductor. Get it? It’s an electricity joke.

Anyway, speaking of electricity, the holiday lights are up in much of Western New York. Though the music hall may be closed, the BPO is ready to perform for the holidays.

“Because we can’t welcome people into Kleinhans Music Hall right now although that will change very soon I think. We are now streaming our concerts,” Falletta said. “People are enjoying it, they say they love it because they can sit in their living room with a glass of wine perhaps and watch the concert and you could watch them over and over again”

People are able to watch the performances from any streaming device, be it a phone, computer or something else. All of the concerts are available for 30 days. Falletta said that given the year everybody has had, we could all add a little joy to our lives and the BPO is trying to add just that with a mix of classical music and holiday tunes.

“You know we all need a little Christmas right now, we all need a little music,” Falletta said. “This is the perfect time to feel good about the holidays and to let the music bring you hope and joy.”