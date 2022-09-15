Borderland Festival returns to Knox Farm for 4th annual event

The Flaming Lips and alt-rock band, Portugal, The Man will headline this year's festival.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Borderland Festival returns to Knox Farm this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

The two-day festival will feature more than 20 bands on three stages. This year's headliners are The Flaming Lips and alt-rock band, Portugal, The Man.

Other bands appearing will be Michael Franti & Spearhead, Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel, The Infamous Stringdusters, Donna the Buffalo, Driftwood, The Big Easy of Buffalo presenting Dumpstaphunk, and Farrow.

Local artisans, vendors, a Sunday football zone, and a curated kid's area will round out the festival experience.

There will be more than 20 vendors set up in the Historic Knox Park Stables also known as Artisans Alley during the festival. There will also be craftspeople and exhibitions set up throughout.

Tickets are on sale now at www.borderlandfestival.com. A portion of Borderland ticket sales will be donated to Knox Farm State Park. The festival is also supporting Headcount, West Falls Center for the Arts, and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.