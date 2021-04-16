Local gym hosts virtual 5K to raise money for scholarship

Black Belt Body in Williamsville is registering participants now for it inaugural 5K Walk & Run on April 26-29. Proceeds will fund a fitness student scholarship.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gym and fitness centers in New York have struggled to keep their doors open during the pandemic. But one local owner of a personal gym has not only survived, but she's expanding her business, and now she's giving back to future leaders in the field.

Black Belt Body in Williamsville is currently registering participants for its inaugural 5k Walk & Run. The proceeds from the $25 entrance fee will benefit the Black Belt Body Student Scholarship Fund.

Black Belt Body owner Heather Webb says she adjusted to the Covid restrictions, and when she was forced to close for more than half the year, she continued to check in with clients, send them videos, and keep them on track. Webb says while the year has been extremely challenging, she now has plans to soon expand her business.

Within the next month or two, Webb will be moving Black Belt Body from its current location as a strictly personal training gym on Main Street in Williamsville, to a larger traditional gym facility on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga.

"With this year and feeling like so much has been taken away from me, one thing that I feel like is really important and I really believe in is the law of attraction and what you put out, you're going to get back. And I just want to continue to be able to give back to the community," said Webb

Now she wants to help other future leaders in the field, by providing scholarships to students who plan to pursue a course of study in health or exercise science. The number and the amount of the scholarships will be based on the number of 5K participants. More information about applying for the scholarships will be available in the near future.

Since the 5K is virtual, runners and walkers can complete it anytime between Monday April 26 and Thursday April 29th. Participants are asked to download the free Strava App to track their progress.

Anyone who participates has an opportunity to win a free month of training with Black Belt Body.