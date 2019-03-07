BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday evening's stormy weather in downtown Buffalo postponing the Bisons game against Lehigh Valley, the team's annual Independence Eve Celebration at the ballpark will now be a single admission doubleheader.

The Bisons will play two 7-inning games against IronPigs on Wednesday, with the first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 4pm. Gates will open at 3:30pm, and fans with tickets to either game will be admitted any time after that.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert and the largest fireworks display of the season will follow the conclusion of Game 2. This is the 25th anniversary of the Bisons July 3rd celebration, presented by KeyBank.

