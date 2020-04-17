BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's one of the most magical days in sports. Opening day should have been Friday, April 17 for the Buffalo Bisons this season. It would have been a rare Friday Night Bash home opener. Instead, the season, like all other sports seasons, is on hold due to coronavirus concerns.

However, the team is making sure that the day doesn't come and go unnoticed. They're asking fans to celebrate their love for baseball and Buffalo while they socially distance at home.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the team will stream the 2019 opener against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on its website and Facebook pages. They will share all the sights and sounds of a Bisons game at Sahlen Field, including popular promotions, commentary from team broadcasters, player messages and even a chicken wing race.

The team is asking fans to show their Bisons pride by posting photos on social media throughout the day with the hashtag #OpeningDayatHome.

There will even be a prime time fireworks stream as part of the festivities. You can follow along with all the fun using the following links:

