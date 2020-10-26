Bills tight end safe from team's COVID outbreak thanks to daughter's birth

Alexa and Tyler Kroft welcomed baby Grace on Friday, October 23.

It may not have been the most memorable game this season, but one player's family will never forget the week they played the Jets in October 2020.

Tight end Tyler Kroft's wife, Alexa, gave birth to their daughter Grace on Friday, October 23. Her arrival may have just kept her dad safe from coming in contact with COVID-19.

The day before the game, news broke that tight end Dawson Knox had tested positive for the virus, and that he and fellow tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney, and practice squad TE Nate Becker would all sit out of Sunday's game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

That's when ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that Tyler Kroft was spared from the outbreak that hit the tight ends on Friday, because he was with Alexa in the hospital waiting for Grace to arrive.

Bills TE Tyler Kroft was spared from outbreak that hit his unit Friday, and here’s why: His wife, Alexa, was in labor for more than 24 hours and delivered baby Grace around 5:00 am Friday morning. Tyler Kroft was at practice Friday, but missed the meetings where the virus passed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2020

Lexi jokingly responded to the tweet, "just doing my part."

Tyler followed up with a tweet of his own, thanking his daughter for entering the world at the perfect time.

Hope the boys get healthy and back soon. Baby G already lookin out for her pops! https://t.co/kskjE0Qq69 — Tyler Kroft (@Kroft86) October 24, 2020

Kroft also discussed the experience during his media availability after the team's win in New Jersey.