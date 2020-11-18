Bills GM, Erie County SPCA working together for Bills Muttfia

The family of Bills GM Brandon Beane is paying the adoption fees for an animal for every touchdown scored at a home game this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Most people in Western New York are crazy about the Bills and also have a big place in their hearts for dogs.

Now, the two are combining thanks to a program from the Erie County SPCA and Brandon Beane and his family called Bills Muttfia.

Beane, the General Manager of the Bills, and his family have stepped up to pay for an animal adoption for every touchdown the team scores at home this season. So far, that’s 18 adoptions this year.

“We’ve done a lot of scoring this year, we're inducting new rookies into the Bills Muttfia all the time,” said an official with the SPCA. “And it is not just mutts, we have cats and other small animals have been inducted into the Muttfia as well.”

The Bills Muttfia is growing. 🐶🐱



For each touchdown we score at home this season, the Beane Family will cover the adoption fees for an animal at @YourSPCA: https://t.co/celDN0PAWu pic.twitter.com/pKV4rylRZy — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 19, 2020

The SPCA is also urging people to donate this month, because everything that’s received by the end of November will be matched by Delta Sonic up to $25,000.