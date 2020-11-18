Bills GM, Erie County SPCA working together for Bills Muttfia

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Most people in Western New York are crazy about the Bills and also have a big place in their hearts for dogs.
Now, the two are combining thanks to a program from the Erie County SPCA and Brandon Beane and his family called Bills Muttfia.
Beane, the General Manager of the Bills, and his family have stepped up to pay for an animal adoption for every touchdown the team scores at home this season. So far, that’s 18 adoptions this year.
“We’ve done a lot of scoring this year, we're inducting new rookies into the Bills Muttfia all the time,” said an official with the SPCA. “And it is not just mutts, we have cats and other small animals have been inducted into the Muttfia as well.”
The SPCA is also urging people to donate this month, because everything that’s received by the end of November will be matched by Delta Sonic up to $25,000.
Lonely? Want to get out and do stuff? We all know the feeling. Perhaps adopting a dog or a cat from the SPCA will put you in a better place for the rest of 2020, 2021 and beyond. The website is easy to remember it’s YourSpca.org