Bills fans get a billboard four miles from Gillette Stadium

They already locked up the AFC East title, now the Bills will go for their 12th win this season on the road against the Patriots on Monday Night Football on December 28th.
When they land in enemy territory, they may feel a little more at home than they normally do. That's because of a new billboard dedicated to Bills fans just went up, four miles away from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
The billboard declares that Bills fans are the "Best Fans in Football." It was the prize for winning the Fox Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket earlier this season. The fan base then voted on where in the world to put the billboard, settling on the home of the Patriots.