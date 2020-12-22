Bills fans get a billboard four miles from Gillette Stadium

The billboard was the prize for Fox Sport's Ultimate Fan Bracket.

They already locked up the AFC East title, now the Bills will go for their 12th win this season on the road against the Patriots on Monday Night Football on December 28th.

When they land in enemy territory, they may feel a little more at home than they normally do. That's because of a new billboard dedicated to Bills fans just went up, four miles away from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

.@BuffaloBills fans, want to see your billboard!? It's located just 4 minutes from Gillette Stadium. 😏



- take a photo with it & tag us

- use the hashtag #FOXFanBracket



We will share our favorites! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kWW4mNqDGQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2020