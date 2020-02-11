Bills fans celebrate huge play with Justin Zimmer's mom on Twitter

The defensive end's forced fumble on Cam Newton to seal Buffalo's win over New England is being called the "play of the year."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans were fired up by Justin Zimmer's forced fumble on Cam Newton Sunday, which sealed the W for his team over New England.

Some members of Bills Mafia were lamenting that his jersey is not available at the official NFL store, while others said he deserved a parade for what his teammates are calling "the play of the year."

Perhaps the most meaningful reaction though came from his own mother.

When the official NFL Twitter account shared the play, she responded with, "That's my boy!" and added one red and one blue heart.

Her wholesome tweet has resulted in more than 5,000 retweets and hundreds of heartfelt responses from Bills fans.

Win on Sunday.



Vote on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/PH2rNJbYhr — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 1, 2020

Another Bills victory means another victory banner from Oxford Pennant. This week, they decided to get the word out about voting on Election Day, which is Tuesday.

Several players got into the Halloween spirit by arriving to the November 1 game in costume.

One player even showed up in an inflatable Marshmallow Man suit, although it's still to be determined which member of the team it was.

Finally, a throwback picture of Josh Allen carving a pumpkin didn't get quite enough retweets for the team to change it to their profile picture, coming up about 3,000 short of hitting the goal.